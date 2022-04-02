Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.88. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 293,298 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,926,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,329,543. Insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822 over the last quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

