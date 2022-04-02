AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $3,564.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.05 or 0.07477273 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,766.23 or 0.99709055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00045485 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.