Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches Market Cap of $85.37 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00016471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,118,205 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

