Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 33,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.