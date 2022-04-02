Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report $65.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amyris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.