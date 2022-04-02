Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.35 million to $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
