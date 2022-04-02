Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 287,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,929. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

