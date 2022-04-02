Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.43 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

