Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 130,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,124. The stock has a market cap of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.