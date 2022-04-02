Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) to announce sales of $120.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $503.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $554.97 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

