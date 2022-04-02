Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.