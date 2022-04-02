Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to post $461.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $402.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

