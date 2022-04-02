Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

