Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 28,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.