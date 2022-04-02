Analysts Anticipate Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to announce $123.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.19 million and the highest is $124.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.
Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.
NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.
In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
