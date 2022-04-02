Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will report sales of $119.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $120.30 million. Perion Network reported sales of $89.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

