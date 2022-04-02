Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to announce $569.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $588.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $729.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.77 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

