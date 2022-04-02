Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.