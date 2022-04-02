Analysts Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in UGI by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 2,322,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

