Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Banco Bradesco also reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 30,182,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,640,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

