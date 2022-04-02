Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.58. 3,183,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,552. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

