Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,142,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.