Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post $45.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $49.09 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $206.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.26 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $233.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

