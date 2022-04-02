Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

