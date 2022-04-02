Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $509.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

