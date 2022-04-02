Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $184.40 million. Plug Power posted sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $925.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $980.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Plug Power by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

