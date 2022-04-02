Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.