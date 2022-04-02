Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Sysco posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.