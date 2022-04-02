Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.46 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to announce $101.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.85 million and the highest is $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $97.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

