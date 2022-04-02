Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 361.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -2,701.52% -144.26% -63.14% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -5.44, suggesting that its share price is 644% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 47.04 -$124.22 million ($2.37) -1.69 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Axion Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

