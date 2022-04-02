Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get iSun alerts:

iSun has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Resonant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.28 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.10 Resonant $2.18 million 138.08 -$35.97 million ($0.57) -7.86

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Resonant -1,651.52% -187.27% -125.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Resonant 0 5 0 0 2.00

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.61%. Resonant has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Resonant.

Summary

iSun beats Resonant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Resonant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.