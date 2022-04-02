Analyzing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Triple P has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triple P and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.70 $209.00 million $4.77 19.45

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triple P and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Triple P.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P (Get Rating)

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

