Analyzing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.98 $12.66 million $0.04 59.00 Skillz $384.09 million 3.17 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.60

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for trivago and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.20%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than trivago.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28% Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

