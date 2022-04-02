Anchor Neural World 1-Day Volume Tops $2.72 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $8.42 million and $2.72 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00108710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

