Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $727.85 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $727.85 million and $64.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00005777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,319,654 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.