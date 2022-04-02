Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.74. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of AR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.