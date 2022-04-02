Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,524 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Anthem by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Anthem by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $505.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.58.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

