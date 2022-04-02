Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,774. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $349.05 and a one year high of $505.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

