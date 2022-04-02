APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.