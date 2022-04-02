Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $779,437. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

APLS opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

