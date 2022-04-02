APIX Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. APIX has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $217,633.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00108508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

