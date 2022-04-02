apM Coin Trading Up 38.5% This Week (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00108824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

