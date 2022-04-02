Apollon Limassol Price Tops $2.86 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $941,336.25 and $352,983.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00215839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.92 or 0.00427657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

