Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

