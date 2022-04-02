Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 101,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

