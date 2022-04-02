APYSwap Price Reaches $0.0552 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $41,343.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.05 or 0.07477273 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,766.23 or 0.99709055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00045485 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

