Aragon Court Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,959.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (ANJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $56,959.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

