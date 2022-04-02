Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Aramark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

