Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

