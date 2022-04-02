Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.
RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
