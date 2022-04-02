ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ePlus worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

